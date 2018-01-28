Errol Spence I Hate 'Rocky" ... The Movie Kinda Sucks

IBF Champ Errol Spence Says He Hates 'Rocky' and We're Triggered

WARNING: THIS POST IS FULL OF BLASPHEMY.

IBF Welterweight Errol Spence -- one of the most feared boxers on Earth -- is about to do what no fighter has ever done before ... straight HATE on the best movie of all time, "Rocky."

Most people think Spence is up next to be the Floyd Mayweather-type, huge deal boxing star, so when we got him out in NYC, we wanted to get to know the slugger a little better.

We asked Spence what he thought the worst boxing movie of all time was, and he opted to let films like "Grudge Match," and "Play It To The Bone" off the hook and indict the holy grail of sports films.

"I didn't like Rocky, it was too fake. The dude got hit like a million times in one round and he's still going. It was just fake to me, I didn't really like it."

Whatever dude, keep your hands up in your next fight. We'd hate for someone to clock you right on the chin.