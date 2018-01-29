Jennifer Williams Court Orders Protection from Ex-BF

Jennifer Williams Gets Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend Tim Norman

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Williams is celebrating a victory in court over the ex-bf she claims is violent and threatening.

We got the "Basketball Wives" star Monday outside court in downtown L.A., and she was brandishing the temporary restraining order the judge had just granted. It requires her ex, Tim Norman, to stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times.

Jennifer's not satisfied though, and told us she'll be back in court.

As for seeing Tim -- who's on OWN's reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" -- in court? Jennifer claims he's a "sick person" who needs help.

Looks like this drama will play out on the upcoming season of "Basketball Wives" -- cameras were following Jennifer and her pal, Evelyn Lozada, outside court.