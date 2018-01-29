Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut Even Shocked Her Own Stepkids

Ronda Rousey Shocks Stepkids with WWE Debut ... 'WHAT?!'

File under: Awww.

If you think you were pumped on Ronda Rousey's surprise Royal Rumble appearance ... peep this video of Travis Browne and her two stepchildren -- who had ZERO clue she had joined the company!!

Travis was PUMPED as soon as he heard Rousey's music hit ... but it took the boys, Kaleo and Keawe, a few seconds to figure out what was up.

Once they do ... their reaction is priceless.

"So hard not telling these boys what was going on!!" Browne captioned the video. "Your boys are very proud of you!!!"