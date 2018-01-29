Tyga Lonzo Rappin' in Lithuania? 'I Support It'

Tyga Supports Lonzo Ball Rapping in Lithuania

Lonzo Ball's international rap career just got the seal of approval from a pretty big rap star ... 'cause Tyga says he 100% supports Zo's upcoming Lithuania show.

Remember -- Lonzo video'd in during Lithuania's equivalent of the Grammys last week, and revealed he's planning a summer concert in the tiny country where his bros are ballin' out.

Seemed like a weird spot to hold his first live set ... but Tyga doesn't think so.

In fact, he made it clear he's ride or die with BBB -- at home or abroad!