Donald Glover Says Jamie Foxx More Talented, For Now

Donald Glover admits Jamie Foxx has a leg up on him in the talent department, but adds it's just a matter of time ... Father Time.
We got the "Atlanta" star wearing a mask (the flu's no joke, folks) at LAX Monday and straight-up asked ... who's better? Fair question. Donald's hauled in multiple Emmys, a Golden Globe and a Grammy. Jamie, of course, has an Oscar, Golden Globe and a Grammy.
Donald breaks down the comparison and basically says it all comes down to 2 numbers -- 34 and 50, their respective ages. Still, Donald admits there IS one thing at which he sucks.