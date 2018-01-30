Julie Chen No Doghouse for Hubby Les Moonves After He Demanded, I Take Pay Cut!!!

Julie Chen Talks 'Celebrity Big Brother' Pay Cut and Omarosa

EXCLUSIVE

Julie Chen is the perfect employee AND the perfect wife ... nobody knows this better than Les Moonves.

We got Julie leaving 'The Late Show' Monday in NYC and asked her about her CBS top dog hubby demanding she take a pay cut for the upcoming "Celebrity Big Brother" season. Les reportedly told Julie the salary trim wasn't up for negotiation ... since the upcoming season is significantly shorter than the usual 90-day plus of "Big Brother."

Check it out ... Julie wasn't fazed by the demand. BTW, she seems excited about Omarosa joining the cast.