Colin Kaepernick Teams with Usher to Complete $1 Million Pledge

Colin Kaepernick just wrote his LAST check as part of his "$1 Million Pledge" campaign -- and teamed up with Usher to end it with a bang.

Remember, Kaep first started the program back in 2016 ... vowing to donate $1 MIL of his own money to more than 40 charitable causes -- including Communities United for Police Reform and The Black Youth Project.

Over the past 2 weeks, Colin enlisted some HUGE stars to match his final 10 donations -- including Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, Chris Brown, T.I. and Meek Mill (from prison).

For his final $10k pledge, Colin and Usher chose H.O.M.E. -- an org. helping single mothers facing economic hardship.

"This was an opportunity to do something major and you did it," Usher told Kaep in a thank-you vid. "This is a result of us helping each other. We all become stronger."

The former 49ers QB also issued a statement on social media, saying -- "Thank you to everyone who has supported me, matched me and my pledge and most importantly the people."

"I know that we still have a lot of work to do, however, by getting everyone involved, I truly believe that we can all achieve and move mountains towards our goals for social justice."