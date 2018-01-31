Scott Baio Denies Nicole Eggert's Sexual Abuse Claims on 'Good Morning America'

Scott Baio to Nicole Eggert Stop Lying, Just Stop

Scott Baio came out swinging against Nicole Eggert Wednesday, saying he never did a single inappropriate thing to her and, in fact, he wasn't even attracted to her.

We got Scott leaving "Good Morning America" and he was still fired up, saying Eggert is incapable of telling a consistent story and points to other interviews where she has said nothing untoward ever happened between them.

Scott doubled down that the only time he ever had sexual contact with Nicole was after she turned 18, and says he did it because she wanted experience so she could "be good for her boyfriend."

Scott says he has no worries if Nicole goes to cops, because he's done nothing wrong. And he says she's discrediting the #MeToo movement by smearing him with lies.