Terrell Owens Takes Hall of Fame Shot at 49ers

Terrell Owens Takes Hall of Fame Shot at 49ers

EXCLUSIVE

Terrell Owens is clearly still pissed about the way things went down at the end of his career in San Francisco ... because he just threw some Hall of Fame shade at the 49ers.

T.O. touched down in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl festivities when we asked if he thought he would finally get the votes to be enshrined in Canton this year.

Owens insists he doesn't give A DAMN about the Hall of Fame -- but if he DID get inducted, he would show no love to 9ers ... the team that launched his career.

Yeah, we know our question about picking a team to be enshrined with is more of a baseball thing -- but you get the point.

Of course, things ended nasty between Owens and the 49ers when a contract dispute erupted in the final year of his deal. He ended up leaving and signing a $49 million contract with the Eagles.

Despite all the drama, T.O.'s old 49ers QB Jeff Garcia tells TMZ Sports he strongly believes Owens belongs in the Hall.