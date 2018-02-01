Mr. Rogers Was a Big Tom Hanks Fan, Says Son After Biopic Casting

Mr. Rogers Biopic Good Casting, He Loved Tom Hanks! ... Says Son

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Mr. Rogers' family -- not only do they think Tom Hanks is a perfect choice to play him in a flick ... they have mad love for TH!

Fred Rogers' youngest son John tells us the family couldn't be happier with Hanks' casting in the upcoming biopic about his late father, "You Are My Friend," for a whole bunch of reasons ... mostly because Fred was apparently a big Tom Hanks fan.

John says Fred really respected and enjoyed Hanks' work, especially "Forrest Gump." Check out the clip ... you won't believe how many times John says his pops watched it.

As far as any involvement in the project, John says he hasn't been approached to get involved or consult Hanks for the role just yet. But he is open to it ... your move, Tom.