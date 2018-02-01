Vernon Davis Stoked for Alex Smith Reunion ... In Washington!

Vernon Davis Stoked for Alex Smith Reunion in Washington

EXCLUSIVE

It's been a few years ... but Vernon Davis is reuniting with his old 49ers QB Alex Smith in Washington -- and he couldn't be more excited about it.

"He's gonna be great for us," Davis said at a Super Bowl event in Minneapolis ... "Fantastic!"

Davis and Smith played together back in San Francisco -- but were each shipped out over the years.

Now, Davis says things have come "full circle" and he's hoping they can get to the Super Bowl next year.

Speaking of which ... Davis also explains why he WOULD accept Donald Trump's invitation to the White House if his team were to win the big game.