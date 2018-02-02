Steph Curry For Threeeee ... We're Preggo!

Steph Curry for Three, Wife Ayesha Pregnant!

Breaking News

HE NEVER MISSES!!!

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha has announced she's pregnant again!

Ayesha broke the news on Instagram saying, "Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed... and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3."

Fetus Curry is the couple's 3rd kid -- she (or he) has got two big sisters ... 5-year-old Riley Elizabeth and 2-year-old Ryan Carson.

The kid will no doubt be adorable because that's just how things run in their family.

Steph and Ayesha were married in 2011 -- they met at a church camp when they were teenagers.

Congrats!