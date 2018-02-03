Rapper NBA YoungBoy Drops $150k on Pendant Honoring Young Thug

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Young Thug Hangs With Me Forever It Only Cost Me $150k!!!

Exclusive Details

Rapper NBA YoungBoy's setting the bar high when it comes to friendship and loyalty ... immortalizing Young Thug with this SICK pendant.

We're told YoungBoy reached out to Joe the Jeweler, aka "Shyne," in Philly and requested the custom pendant ... encrusted with 95 carat VVS diamonds worth around $150k. Shyne needed about 2 months to complete the masterpiece, which btw is a replica of an actual YT pic.

So why Young Thug? YoungBoy considers him a great friend and an idol. It's that simple.

Here's hoping he doesn't need to have JoJo Capone on standby.