Von Miller's Uber Ride Breaks Down En Route to Super Bowl LII

Von Miller Uber Ride Breaks Down ... En Route to Super Bowl LII

Von Miller almost didn't make it Super Bowl LII because his Uber ride broke down before he could even hit the road ... but luckily, the crisis was averted.

We got Von boarding an Uber Sunday in Minneapolis ahead of the big game between the Pats and Eagles, and his driver's car wouldn't start. The Broncos star wasn't about to sit around and miss the kickoff -- he bolted from the car and ordered himself a new one.

The OG driver told us the car malfunction wasn't due to any icy conditions --as our photog first thought. Seems like it was a combo of headlights and a long wait time for Von.