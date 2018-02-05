Brody Jenner Drinks Beer Out of His Shoe, Slams DJ Who Won't Join Him

EXCLUSIVE
If you're drinking with Brody Jenner and get a funny taste in your mouth ... check to see if the beer's been mixed with his foot sweat.
Brodes was enjoying The Groove Cruise in Miami when he got a hankering for a good ol' fashioned swig of beer from his shoe ... and wanted DJ Thomas Jack to join him.
DJ TJ declined -- for obvious reasons -- but Jenner wasn't having it and kept pestering him to take a sip. When that didn't work, he talked smack about Jack's profession ... and continued drinking his foot beer.
This isn't a new thing for Brody, by the way -- he apparently loves doing "shoeys" ... especially on airplanes.