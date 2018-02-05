Brody Jenner Drinks Beer Out of His Shoe, Slams DJ Who Won't Join Him

Brody Jenner Puts Foot, and Beer, In His Mouth

If you're drinking with Brody Jenner and get a funny taste in your mouth ... check to see if the beer's been mixed with his foot sweat.

Brodes was enjoying The Groove Cruise in Miami when he got a hankering for a good ol' fashioned swig of beer from his shoe ... and wanted DJ Thomas Jack to join him.

DJ TJ declined -- for obvious reasons -- but Jenner wasn't having it and kept pestering him to take a sip. When that didn't work, he talked smack about Jack's profession ... and continued drinking his foot beer.

This isn't a new thing for Brody, by the way -- he apparently loves doing "shoeys" ... especially on airplanes.