Eagles Fans Make Super Gay Super Bowl Mix Up

Breaking News

The Eagles are a football team from Philly.

The "Eagle" is a common name for gay bars all across the world.

So, when a bunch of straight Eagles fans went to Minnesota for the Super Bowl and saw a watering hole called the "Eagle Bolt Bar" ... they didn't realize they were hitting up one of the top gay bars in town!

The good news ... it didn't matter for some of the patrons who stuck around and had a great time, according to Star Tribune's Eric Roper.

"I can confirm a number of Eagles fans here at @eagleBoltbar were drawn by the name. Including a guy from Hamburg, Germany," Roper reported.

Good news ... if they stick around, they can hit "Gear Night" on Saturday -- where patrons are encouraged to wear their finest leather & chain outfits (dress code enforced).