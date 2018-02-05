Gavin Rossdale Not Over Gwen Yet?

Gavin Rossdale Wearing Wedding Ring 2 Years After Gwen Stefani Divorce

Gavin Rossdale's holding on to his marriage with Gwen Stefani ... or so it seems.

The Bush frontman was pumping gas Sunday in Studio City ... doing his part to keep a low profile, shades and all. Pretty unassuming ... except for that wedding ring that screamed, "I'm not over Gwen."

TMZ broke the story ... Gavin and Gwen finalized their divorce in April 2016, meaning it's been nearly 2 years since the split and he's STILL wearing his wedding band.

Gavin reportedly continues to wear it for his kid's sake. So much for a sweet escape.