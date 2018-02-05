'Frasier' Star John Mahoney Dead at 77

John Mahoney, the beloved dad on "Frasier," has died in Chicago ... TMZ has learned.

According to John's publicist ... he passed away Sunday in hospice care.

The British-born actor famously played Martin Crane, the father of Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce's characters, for 11 seasons of "Frasier."

John most recently had a recurring role in "Hot in Cleveland." Besides his TV success, John was in tons of movies -- like 'American President,' "Say Anything..." and "Eight Men Out" -- during more than 30 years in show biz.

He won a SAG Award in 2000 for "Frasier" -- and was nominated for 2 Emmys and 2 Golden Globes. John was also active in theater, and won a Tony in 1986.

John was 77.

