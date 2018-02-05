TMZ

NASCAR's Kevin Harvick Dating Rodgers Is Good for Danica ... Here's Why

2/5/2018 12:35 AM PST

Kevin Harvick: Here's Why Dating Aaron Rodgers Is Good for Danica Patrick

EXCLUSIVE

Here's a little of breakdown of what dating Aaron Rodgers means for Danica Patrick on and off the track -- courtesy of Danica's NASCAR bud, Kevin Harvick.

1) Harvick says the A-Rod mojo does NOT make Danica a better racer.

2) Harvick says being Rodgers' bae probably DOES make Danica a bigger superstar ... which, given the fact that she's retiring soon, is definitely a good thing.

FYI, Danica went public with their relationship last month -- the day after TMZ Sports got the first pic of them together -- but they've kept it on the low ever since.

