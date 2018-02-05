Natalee Holloway's Mother Sues Oxygen Over False Claims of Human Remains

Natalee Holloway Mother Sues Oxygen You Tricked Me Into Giving DNA for Phony Show

EXCLUSIVE

Natalee Holloway's mom is suing Oxygen Media, claiming they duped her into providing a sample of her DNA under the false claim they had discovered what they believed were her daughter's remains.

Elizabeth Ann Holloway says in the lawsuit, Oxygen set out to do a 6-part docuseries on Natalee's 2005 disappearance. The premise was that the network had new evidence concerning her disappearance. Elizabeth says she was told they found human female remains that could be her daughter's.

Elizabeth says Oxygen lied to her ... no such remains were ever found. She says she was horribly embarrassed and never would have provided her DNA or participated in the show had she known the truth.

She's also suing on behalf of her daughter using a legal theory called "outrage." She says the series was not legit ... rather it was a "pre-planned farce."