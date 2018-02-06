Desiigner Cops Want D*** Pic For Exposure Case

Desiigner Penis Pic Wanted by Cops To Support Exposure Case

NYPD detectives want to get their hands on footage of Desiigner's junk as part of the investigation into a potential exposure case ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us NYPD is planning to subpoena footage from privately owned cameras that might be mounted on the block where Desiigner allegedly flashed a motorist last month.

We're told detectives want to review footage to see if Desiigner actually exposed himself, because it isn't clear in the only video that's surfaced to this point.

As we reported ... Desiigner allegedly exposed himself twice in the heat of an argument. A cop tried to intervene, but didn't witness the alleged flash.

We're told Desiigner could face a lewdness charge if cops find the right camera angle.