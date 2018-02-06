DJ Khaled's Fiancee's Murdered Brother Was at Apt. for Super Bowl, Not Drugs

DJ Khaled Fiancee's Murdered Brother Was at Apt. for Super Bowl, Not Drugs

DJ Khaled's fiancee's murdered brother wasn't involved in a drug deal gone bad and was simply caught in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot ... so says a source close to the family.

Nicole Tuck's brother Jonathan was killed in a Bronx apartment Sunday during what the NYPD called a botched weed deal. However, sources close to the family tell us Jonathan was only at the apartment to watch the Super Bowl.

Our sources say while Jonathan was there, there was an attempted robbery and, in trying to defend himself, Jonathan was shot in the back of the head -- not in the face -- as was first reported.

DJ Khaled and Nicole tell us, "Our family appreciates the condolences from loved ones and friends ... we are requesting privacy during this difficult time."