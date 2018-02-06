Nicole Eggert Files Police Report Against Scott Baio Alleging Sexual Assault

Nicole Eggert took Scott Baio up on his challenge and filed a police report, claiming he sexually abused her when she was a minor ... TMZ has learned.

We've learned detectives from LAPD's Sexual Assault Section interviewed Eggert Tuesday morning at the offices of her attorney, Lisa Bloom. We're told 2 detectives spent 2 hours as Eggert detailed her allegations ... that Baio molested her when she was 14, 15 and 16 while they filmed "Charles In Charge" -- something Baio strongly denies.

We're told Eggert repeated her claim that Baio had sexual intercourse with her when she was 17. Baio says he had sex with her one time, but only when she was 18.

We've also learned actor Alexander Polinsky, who played Adam Powell on the show, accompanied Eggert and told detectives he witnessed some of the alleged abuse. Bloom also provided detectives with a list of witnesses who claim they observed inappropriate behavior by Baio toward Eggert.

Our Eggert sources say detectives told her they would fully investigate and attempt to interview Baio.

Eggert says the alleged abuse occurred between 1986 and 1990, so there's a question as to whether the statute of limitations has run out.

Baio's rep tells TMZ, "We've been demanding since last year that Nicole Eggert bring her story to the authorities. It's good that she finally has, even if it's part of a publicity campaign. Perhaps she can explain to them her ever-changing story."