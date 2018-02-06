Shawn Mendes Performs at Multi-Million Dollar Bat Mitzvah

Shawn Mendes Serenades Guests at Multi-Million Dollar Bat Mitzvah

Shawn Mendes played his first Bat Mitzvah Saturday ... the crowd may have been a bit smaller than he's used to, but the price tag certainly wasn't.

Sean serenaded 275 13 year olds at an insane bash, honoring Ella Bikoff. Her dad, J. Darius Bikoff, is the guy who created Vitaminwater and Smartwater.

We're told the party cost between $5-7 million. Grandmaster Flash DJ'ed and the Bikoffs also had 40-50 horse carriages waiting to escort the guests from the temple to the party, which was at the ultra-swanky Plaza Hotel.

It's not Bikoff's first rodeo. In 2013, J. Darius surprised his wife with a Justin Timberlake performance at their 10th wedding anniversary that put the millionaire back $1.3 million.