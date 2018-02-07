Iggy Azalea I Said What I Meant ... A Card & P***y for Valentine's Day

Iggy Azalea Doubles Down on 'Card & P***y' Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Iggy Azalea firmly believes in her basic Valentine's Day gift package idea for women -- but it might be falling short for herself ... 'cause she's flying solo for the holiday.

We got Iggy Tuesday night at Craig's and asked if she really meant what she'd tweeted a day earlier when responding to a fan who asked what women should get their man for Valentine's Day.

Girl. Nothing! A card, Pussy or both (depending on how old you are reading this expert advice) https://t.co/rs7I4F8lxv — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 6, 2018

Iggy's sticking to her guns -- a card and p***y is the way to go, according to her.

Then again ... she doesn't have a sweetheart lined up for the 14th, so maybe take her advice with a grain of salt.