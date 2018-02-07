NFL's Joe Haden I Got a Million-Dollar Car Fleet ... Just in L.A.!!

NFL's Joe Haden Has a Million-Dollar Car Fleet in L.A.

He ain't exactly Floyd Mayweather or Cristiano Ronaldo, but Joe Haden ﻿has a damn impressive million-dollar car collection -- and that's just counting his L.A. whips!!

Le'Veon Bell rolled up on Joe's SoCal crib on Tuesday ... and showed off all the dope rides his Steelers teammate had chillin' in the driveway.

The lineup ...

1st car -- 2017 Range Rover SV Autobiography (starts at $177k)

2nd car -- 2017 Lamborghini Aventador – (starts at $399k)

3rd car -- 2017 Rolls Royce Wraith (starts at $320k)

4th car -- 2017 Rolls Royce Ghost (starts at $305k)

Grand Total -- $1.2 MIL (AT LEAST)

And that's just a sample. Haden buys up whips like this every year -- so ya gotta figure he's got c-armys in Pittsburgh and other cities where he's set up.

Good thing he's made $82 MIL in his career! #ItsGoodToBeRich