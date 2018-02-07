Logan Paul Fires Taser on Dead Rat

YouTube Star Logan Paul Fires Taser on Dead Rat

Logan Paul is dealing in death again -- this time it's a video of himself and a dead rat ... and a taser.

In the video, posted earlier this week on his YouTube channel, Paul and a couple of friends are getting rid of a dead rat they found on an outside deck -- and he decided it would be cool to shoot the carcass with a taser.

He later zaps the rat again after they toss it in a garbage bin.

Paul's still dealing with immense backlash for posting that video of a suicide victim in Japan -- and just last week he claimed to have remorse for that stunt.

So, does this new video jibe with that?