Meek Mill's Lawyer is a Liar, Says Judge Genece Brinkley's Lawyer

Meek Mill and his legal team have been dragging the name of the judge that revoked his probation through the mud, and her new high-profile attorney, A Charles Peruto Jr., is prepared to put an end to it.

Judge Genece Brinkley is threatening to sue Meek over bogus claims that she tried to extort favors from the rapper, and Wednesday on "TMZ Live" Peruto defended his client, saying there's now a court transcript that proves they've been lying all along, and Meek's lawyer is nothing more than a "circus clown."

Peruto says Meek and co. have gone too far by trying to fight Meek's legal battle in the street instead of the court room, including having the Governor call and try to sway Brinkley's decision.

Peruto, and you can tell he means business, is ready to turn the tide.