Oprah Says Quincy Jones Discovered Her for 'Color Purple' But No Comment on His Wild Interview

Oprah's staying mum on that shocking Quincy Jones interview making the rounds today -- partly because she hasn't read it yet ... but mostly because they go way back.

We got O leaving the Apollo Theater in Harlem Wednesday and asked her for her thoughts on some of the bold claims made by Jones in his convo with Vulture ... like how he used to date Ivanka Trump.

Oprah's got no comment, other than to praise Quincy because he discovered her for her breakout role in "The Color Purple" ... which he produced. She tells us he's a close friend, and no matter how crazy that interview is ... she ain't talking.

But seriously, Oprah ... you gotta read it.