Philadelphia Eagles Mayhem Arrests, Cops Release Celebratory Mug Shots

Breaking News

Here they are ... 8 of the morons arrested during the violent, insane Eagles Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia -- with allegations ranging from attacking police to flipping cars.

The Philadelphia PD has released mug shots and some information about the incident that led to all 8 arrests. Good times ...

1 & 2) Robert Ehlers & Brendon Lopez -- busted for allegedly spray painting graffiti in multiple locations including University of Pennsylvania, Chestnut Law School and a wall at a loading dock.

3) Malcolm Cox -- busted for throwing a bottle at a police car. He ran, but he was caught. Charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.

4) Mark Thompson -- busted for allegedly beating the hell out of a cameraman who was trying to document the chaos. Allegedly punched the photog in the face 6 times and smashed the camera. Charged with aggravated assault.

5) Rubin Garrido -- busted for removing his belt during the celebration, swinging it over his head and clocking a guy who was next to him, causing a laceration. When cops approached him, he was still holding his belt. Charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

6) Alexander Mawescu -- busted for drunkenly banging on police shields and then bullrushing officers on the police line. Charged with disorderly conduct.

7) Veasna Sary -- busted for throwing a bottle at a car that turned out to be an unmarked police vehicle. Oops! When cops arrested him, they saw he had injuries from a fight prior to police contact. He was hospitalized and later charged with criminal mischief and propulsion of a missile.

8) John Rigsby -- busted for helping to flip a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV during the mayhem, along with 6 others. The others have not been arrested yet. Rigsby, the son of Villanova basketball announcer Whitey Rigsby, was charged with causing and risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, riot and related offenses.