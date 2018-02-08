Eagles Stars Get Pimped Out for Super Bowl Parade!

Eagles Stars Pimped Out For Super Bowl Parade!

Gonna get treated like rockstars? Better look like one ...

That's what Chris Long and Jason Kelce did Thursday morning before the Super Bowl parade in Philly.

Kelce looks like a genie who was just let out of the bottle (he did grant Philly's wish, after all) and Long says he feels like Ric Flair in his fake fur coat.

*Update -- apparently, Kelce is dressed as a "Mummer," a member of the famous Philly marching band.

Guessing these guys are gonna look tame compared to the insane Philly fans who will be lining the parade route.

Couple reminders ... please don't punch horses, eat horse crap or climb onto hotel awnings.

Congrats!