Odell Beckham Recovery Going 'Very Well' ... Says NYG Owner

Odell Beckham's Recovery Going 'Very Well, Says NYG Owner Steve Tisch

EXCLUSIVE

Good news for NY Giants' fans -- your best player's injury recovery is going GREAT and Odell Beckham should be back to killing it again in 2018 ... so says Giants co-owner Steve Tisch.

Of course, Odell underwent surgery back in October after he fractured his ankle against the Chargers -- but vowed to "be back better than ever."

So, when we saw Tisch leaving The Palm in Bev Hills we had to ask about Odell's progress.

"His recovery's going very well," Tisch said ... pointing to the amazing "Dirty Dancing" routine he pulled off with Eli Manning in that Super Bowl commercial.

In fact, Tisch was VERY impressed by both guys -- and frankly, so were we.