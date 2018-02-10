David Arquette Quit Football, Gronk I'll Make You a Star!!!

David Arquette Wants to Producer a Movie with Rob Gronkowski

EXCLUSIVE

David Arquette wants to produce a movie with Rob Gronkowski in the worst way.

We got David Friday night in WeHo outside Delilah, and asked about rumors Gronk will hang up his Patriots jersey for a Hollywood acting career.

David says screw Julliard ... acting's about being real, and it don't get more real than Gronk.

Gronk has already tested his acting chops in a movie﻿ and has done several commercials, including one for the Madden NFL 17 video game.

Gotta say ... maybe a semester at Julliard wouldn't hurt.