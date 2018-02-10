NBA Legend Shawn Bradley Getting Posterized Is a Good Thing ... Here's Why

Shawn Bradley -- arguably the most posterized player in NBA history -- has an important message for this generation's slam dunk victims ... your heads are in the right place!!

We talked hoops with the 7-footer at LAX ... and our conversation eventually got to the thing he's most famous for -- being on the receiving end of soul-crushing jams.

Turns out, Bradley's damn proud of it -- telling TMZ Sports that putting yourself in harm's way is the mark of a true baller.

"Watching some of these young guys, the ones that don't shy away -- it's OK to get dunked on, just go get 'em next time -- that attitude is the one I think is refreshing," Bradley said.

Shawn also told us his most memorable poster ... and we ain't surprised.