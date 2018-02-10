TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NBA Legend Shawn Bradley Getting Posterized Is a Good Thing ... Here's Why

2/10/2018 12:05 AM PST

NBA Legend Shawn Bradley: Getting Posterized Is a Good Thing, Here's Why

EXCLUSIVE

Shawn Bradley -- arguably the most posterized player in NBA history -- has an important message for this generation's slam dunk victims ... your heads are in the right place!!

We talked hoops with the 7-footer at LAX ... and our conversation eventually got to the thing he's most famous for -- being on the receiving end of soul-crushing jams. 

Turns out, Bradley's damn proud of it -- telling TMZ Sports that putting yourself in harm's way is the mark of a true baller.

"Watching some of these young guys, the ones that don't shy away -- it's OK to get dunked on, just go get 'em next time -- that attitude is the one I think is refreshing," Bradley said.

Shawn also told us his most memorable poster ... and we ain't surprised.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web