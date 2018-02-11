Kellyanne Conway Trump Was Not Dumping on #MeToo Movement

2/11/2018 11:35 AM PST

Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Was Not Criticizing #MeToo Movement

EXCLUSIVE

Kellyanne Conway insists President Trump was not attacking the #MeToo movement when he tweeted there has been a rush to judgment against some of the people accused of sexual misconduct.

Conway says Trump's tweet had nothing to do with Rob Porter either ... the aide who resigned after his 2 ex-wives accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

Kellyanne says Trump has been false accused by women in the past, suggesting he's especially sensitive to these allegations as a result. 

Fact is ... TWO of Trump's aides have resigned this week on the heels of domestic abuse allegations, and his tweet came out soon after. 