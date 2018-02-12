Chiefs' Kareem Hunt Allegedly Shoved Woman Who Allegedly Called Him N-Word

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt Allegedly Shoved Woman Who Allegedly Called Him N-Word

Breaking News

Kansas City Chiefs star running back Kareem Hunt was named in a police report by a 19-year-old woman who claims he shoved her during a heated hotel argument.

But Hunt's friends told police the woman is lying -- claiming SHE was the violent one who went berserk and called Kareem the N-word.

Here's what EVERYBODY agrees on -- all the parties involved kicked things off Friday on a good note, tooling around Cleveland on a party bus and hitting at least 3 bars.

Eventually they went back to the upscale hotel/apartment where 22-year-old Hunt has a residence -- the goal was to keep the party going.

What ensued ... two women were kicked out of Hunt's room and that's when the drama began.

The Accuser's Side

The accuser is a Kent State student who told police she was kicked out of the apartment because she didn't want to hook up with one of the men. The woman says she couldn't afford an Uber back to Kent State and was too drunk to drive so she sat outside the apartment upset, trying to figure out how to get home.

That's when a woman with Hunt's group came outside and told the accuser and her friend to go home. Kareem allegedly came out next and "shoved and pushed her" in an attempt to shoo her home.

The accuser claims she suffered cuts and bruises to her knee, hand and chest.

Hunt's Friends' Side

But Hunt's friends paint a different picture ... saying they refused to let the accuser and another female friend hang out when they learned the women were only 19 years old.

One of Hunt's former college teammates told police the accuser went crazy after they were told to leave -- and "began calling him and Hunt the N-word and specifically she stated, 'F*ck you n*gger. You Ain't sh*t."

The accuser allegedly punched one of Kareem's female friends in the face as she tried to deescalate the situation.

Eventually cops were called to the scene and police took two reports. So far, no arrests have been made.