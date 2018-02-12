MLB's Esteban Loaiza Arrested, At Least 44 Pounds of Heroin, Cocaine

MLB's Esteban Loaiza Arrested In Huge Drug Bust ... At Least 44 Lbs. of Cocaine, Heroin

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested Friday in San Diego with at least 44 pounds of heroin or cocaine ... and could now face more than 20 years behind bars.

Loaiza, 46, is being charged with 3 felonies ...

1) Possession of more than 20kgs of heroin or cocaine

2) Possession or purchase of narcotics

3) Transportation or sale of narcotics

He's currently being held at Chula Vista's South Bay Detention Facility with bail set at $200,000. He's due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Loaiza, the second-winningest pitcher from Mexico in MLB history, played for 8 different teams in his career -- earning over $43 million.

He last played for the White Sox in 2008 -- the same team he played for when he was an All-Star in 2003 and 2004.

Loaiza was previously arrested for DUI in 2006.