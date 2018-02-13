'Star Wars' Auction of Signed Stormtrooper Helmets to Benefit Victims of Northern California Fires

'Star Wars' Auction Stormtrooper Helmets Up for Grabs To Aid NorCal Fire Victims

A few fun 'Star Wars' props from the last 2 franchise films are on the auction block, and are expected to fetch thousands for a good cause -- helping victims of last year's fires in California's wine country.

Lucasfilm donated 2 screen-used First Order Stormtrooper helmets -- one from 'The Force Awakens' signed by director J.J. Abrams and company president Kathleen Kennedy ... and the other from 'The Last Jedi' signed by director Rian Johnson -- to raise the money.

There's also a model porg from 'The Last Jedi' -- one of just 5 ever made -- signed by Johnson, Kennedy and creature designer Neal Scanlan. All 3 auctions opened last week with a starting bid of $1,000 ... but the helmets already have bids placed for over $4k.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Tipping Point’s Emergency Fire Relief Fund, which supports low income communities affected by the fires in the Napa and Sonoma Valley areas.

Bidding online at ifonly.com ends March 2.