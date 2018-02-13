Tamar Braxton's Ex Gets MORE Life Drama ... Gotta Pay $65k for Repo'd Rolls

Tamar Braxton's Estranged Husband Owes $65k on Rolls-Royce Deal

Tamar Braxton's estranged husband is taking a very expensive L on a Rolls-Royce he once leased in Florida.

A Florida judge is ordering Vincent Herbert to fork over more than $65k after failing to make payments on a Rolls-Royce Wraith. According to docs, Vincent fell so far behind on the ride ... Manhattan Leasing Enterprises repo'd it. They turned around and resold it, but since it was used, the company says it lost more than $62,000.

Someone's gotta cover that, and the judge says that someone is Vincent, who never responded to Manhattan Leasing ... so the judge entered a default judgment.

The leasing co. is now trying to collect the cash in California, where Vincent lives. As Tamar might put it ... get in line.