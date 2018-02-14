Ahmad Rashad Murders O.J. Simpson's Hollywood Comeback

Ahmad Rashad Murders O.J.'s Hollywood Comeback

One of O.J. Simpson's former BFFs is giving his alleged big-screen return 2 thumbs down -- telling TMZ Sports there ain't a chance Juice gets loose in Hollywood again.

We got Ahmad Rashad at LAX on Tuesday ... and it was pretty clear from the jump that he didn't wanna talk O.J. (who, fun fact, was in his wedding party, along with Bill Cosby).

But when we asked if O.J.'s rumored cameo in a Sacha Baron Cohen movie could be the start of an acting resurgence -- the Vikings legend straight-up laughed off the possibility.

Ahmad also told us there's no way in hell he'd watch Sacha's flick if O.J.'s in it (shocker).

FYI, Simpson's Hollywood credits include blockbusters like "Roots" and "The Naked Gun" trilogy.