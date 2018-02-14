Jake Paul on Logan Paul I Really Don't Blame YouTube My Brother's Gotta Learn

Logan Paul's Brother, Jake Paul, Defends YouTube's Reaction to Controversy

Jake Paul isn't making excuses for his big brother, Logan Paul ... telling us YouTube's got every right to drop the hammer, and says his brand hasn't gone unscathed by Logan's antics.

We got Jake Monday at LAX and asked if he thought Logan was getting a fair shake from the platform, which suspended ads on Logan's channel and shelved upcoming projects.

Jake says he gets where YouTube is coming from with its reaction to Logan's latest controversial video -- in which he uses a taser on dead rats. According to him, the company's just handling business and protecting their brand.

He also tells us his own YouTube biz has taken a hit from his brother's mistakes. He's got his own channel with 13 million subscribers. What's interesting ... it doesn't sound like Jake had heard about Logan's forthcoming albino stunt.

