James Caan Jokes About Shaun White, Who Didn't He Sexually Harass? (Except Me)

James Caan doesn't seem too shocked about the Shaun White sexual harassment case -- telling TMZ Sports, "Everybody had sexual harassment. How the f*ck do you think we repopulated?!"

Caan was riffing on the topic outside Craig's in West Hollywood -- where he took a second to make one thing perfectly clear ... "I mean, I never did anything wrong!"

Caan's clearly joking about the situation -- but we guarantee Shaun's accuser ain't laughing ... just last night, she issued a statement slamming the snowboarder for minimizing her allegations by referring to it as "gossip."