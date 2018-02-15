James Caan Jokes About Shaun White, Who Didn't He Sexually Harass? (Except Me)

EXCLUSIVE
James Caan doesn't seem too shocked about the Shaun White sexual harassment case -- telling TMZ Sports, "Everybody had sexual harassment. How the f*ck do you think we repopulated?!"
Caan was riffing on the topic outside Craig's in West Hollywood -- where he took a second to make one thing perfectly clear ... "I mean, I never did anything wrong!"
Caan's clearly joking about the situation -- but we guarantee Shaun's accuser ain't laughing ... just last night, she issued a statement slamming the snowboarder for minimizing her allegations by referring to it as "gossip."