Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Kiss on Valentine's Day Date, After Church of Course

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were sure to make time for each other -- and a little makeout sesh -- on Valentine's night, but only after church, of course.
Justin and Selena cozied up next to each other Wednesday night at a fancy Beverly Hills hotel where they had the traditional V-Day dinner. The couple had just left a service at Hillsong Church, also in Bev Hills.
Hotel lobbies aren't usually super romantic, but Selena and Biebs did some serious PDA before dinner. Yep, they've got all those warm, fuzzy feels.
Turns out last weekend in Orange County wasn't their only Valentine's celebration.