Florida School Shooting Thousands Join Anti-Gun Rally ... Student Gives Rousing Speech

Florida School Shooting Sparks Huge Gun Control Rally, Student Gives Rousing Speech

Breaking News

Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week are crying out for something to be done about it ... and thousands have gathered in support.

Emma Gonzalez, a senior at the Parkland, FL school, gave a passionate speech at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Saturday ... calling out for gun control in the wake of the massacre by Nikolas Cruz that left 17 people dead.

Emma blasted the treatment of her fellow students following the shooting, statements by President Trump and other politicians, and the NRA ... before leading chants of "We call BS!" Check out her full speech below ...

Here’s the speech from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez at an anti-gun rally happening today in Fort Lauderdale https://t.co/CyfMnPDAvW // https://t.co/hgewZy4Cxf https://t.co/gssAmGczuH — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) February 17, 2018

Meanwhile in Miami -- less than 50 miles away from the site of the school shooting -- one of the region's largest gun shows is also going down. More than 140 vendors were reportedly at the Miami Gun Show Saturday morning, selling a variety of weapons ... including AR-15s.

As we reported ... Cruz used an AR-15 bought from a local gun shop to carry out his attack.