Blac Chyna Pimpin' Baby Strollers!!!

Blac Chyna's Getting in Baby Stroller Business with Momiie Brand

Blac Chyna's now wheeling and dealing in the baby stroller biz ... because this MILF sees green, baby!

Sources connected to the new project tell TMZ ... BC just signed up to pimp the new baby stroller brand Momiie ... set to launch in the U.S. in April. We're told she'll be brand ambassador and her bottom line will be determined by how hard she sells. She has 14 million followers, so you can see how Momiie's intrigued.

Here's the deal -- Momiie gave BC a social media posting plan by which she must abide. She'll get paid a slice of the profits. In case you're wondering ... Momiie paid her zero up front, so she's gotta hustle.

If all goes well, Momiie will help BC launch her own stroller line with their brand sometime late this summer. We're told Chyna will be hands-on with the designs. Good luck!!