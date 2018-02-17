Brandi to Omarosa on 'Big Brother': So You Ever Have Sex with Trump?!!?

Holy crap, this one's juicy ...
Brandi Glanville asked Omarosa straight out ... did she ever sleep with Donald Trump!
Omarosa answers, but that's by no means the end of it. She says someone in The White House is sleeping around with everybody. Just a note ... the contestants need to get a lot better asking follow-up questions.
But wait, there's more. Brandi claims some of the women on "The Apprentice" got down with the boss. As for whether Omarosa did, well, she says she didn't have to. Her reason makes her so unlikable ... and so watchable.