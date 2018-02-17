Nipsey Hussle's Armored Truck Towed, He Says Cops Have it Out for Him

Nipsey Hussle's armored truck was towed because it was illegally parked in a handicap spot ... this according to law enforcement sources, but the rapper's adamant cops have it twisted and they're just hating on him.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Nipsey's Brinks truck -- a literal marketing vehicle for his new album, "Victory Lap" -- was towed from his store's parking lot after cops say it was parked in a handicap spot without handicap plates.
What's more ... cops ran the plates and discovered the tags expired 6 months ago. The truck was impounded.
Nipsey insists the truck's in his possession but we checked with cops ... and it's still impounded. Sources close to the rapper claim he was NOT parked in a handicap spot and say cops towed the truck from his clothing store's private parking lot.