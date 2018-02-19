Beyonce & Blue Ivy Snapping Selfies at NBA All-Star Game

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Keep Your Eyes On ... Us at the All-Star Game

Beyonce showed Blue Ivy how it's done in the selfie department during the NBA All-Star Game, but to be honest doesn't look like the kid needs any advice.

Mother and daughter sat courtside Sunday evening at Staples Center along with grandma Tina Knowles, and her hubby, Richard Lawson. Looks like Jay-Z stayed home with the twins.

Even without Jay, there was no shortage of celebs -- like Dave Chappelle, Common, Cardi B, Jack Nicholson and many more ... packed the arena.

As for Blue, who's only 6, it's not her first rodeo. The kid had front row seats to last year's All-Star Game in New Orleans. Stole the show there, too.

Like mother, like daughter.