Female Viral Basketball Star Says Her Next Victim Might Be A Globetrotter

The Internet sensation who ended a young man's basketball career with a devastating move this week says she's looking for her next victim -- and the guy might just be Harlem Globetrotter Mani Love.
We spoke with Jazmine, the woman who went viral this week after a ridiculous, sensational, almost sinister move destroyed a guy at her local gym, and she wants to embarrass more men.
"Some guys they don't know and they don't play up on me and I'm like, play defense, 'cause I want the credit, so when I cross you, you can't even say I wasn't playing defense on you."
It's not just regular guys who can get it from Jazmine -- the Internet fame has brought celebrities into her DMs, including one Harlem Globetrotter with a basketball death wish.
"You know Mani Love? Me and him are playing in the summer. We have a bet."
Careful Jazmine, Mani is known for breakin' ankles himself. Actually, both of you guys should prolly wear braces.