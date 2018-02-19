LeBron James' Kids Fitted in Over $3k of Gucci Merch at All-Star Game

Breaking News
Captain LeBron won MVP at the All-Star game ... but his offsprings were the ones rockin' garments fit for a King.
LeBron snapped a pic with his 3 kids after downing Team Steph -- and they were all fitted in super expensive gear from Gucci, one of his favorite designer brands.
The lineup ...
13-year-old Bronny: $1,100 Gucci logo sweater
10-year-old Bryce: $1,390 Gucci teddy bear sweater
3-year-old: Zhuri: $410 Gucci princetown slipper-shoes and $365 Gucci tiger hoodie
That's right -- a toddler was wearing more expensive clothes than you yesterday.
FYI, papa James' footwear of choice was his brand new Chapter 2 Kith x Nike LeBron 15 "Long Live the King" joints -- which retail for $285.
#ItsGoodToBeRich