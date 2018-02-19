TMZ

LeBron The Whole James Clan is Gucci Gang Over $3k of Merch at ASG!!

2/19/2018 8:49 AM PST

LeBron James' Kids Fitted in Over $3k of Gucci Merch at All-Star Game

Breaking News

Captain LeBron won MVP at the All-Star game ... but his offsprings were the ones rockin' garments fit for a King.

LeBron snapped a pic with his 3 kids after downing Team Steph -- and they were all fitted in super expensive gear from Gucci, one of his favorite designer brands. 

The lineup ...

13-year-old Bronny: $1,100 Gucci logo sweater

10-year-old Bryce: $1,390 Gucci teddy bear sweater 

3-year-old: Zhuri: $410 Gucci princetown slipper-shoes and $365 Gucci tiger hoodie

That's right -- a toddler was wearing more expensive clothes than you yesterday.

FYI, papa James' footwear of choice was his brand new Chapter 2 Kith x Nike LeBron 15 "Long Live the King" joints -- which retail for $285.

#ItsGoodToBeRich

